Michael Thomas up to full practice participation Thursday

There wasn’t much sign of concern about Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas’ health when he was listed as a limited participant in practice because of a hand injury on Wednesday and any lingering ones should cease to exist after Thursday’s practice.

Thomas was up to full participation as the team got through their second day of on-field preparations for Sunday’s game agains the Vikings. That leaves him well down the road toward making life difficult for the Vikings defense.

Cornerback Eli Apple (ankle) and fullback Zach Line (knee) are less likely to play. Both missed practice for the second straight day and neither player was in the lineup last Sunday.

Safeties Marcus Williams (groin) and Vonn Bell (knee) joined Thomas and running back Dwayne Washington (knee) in moving from limited to full participation.