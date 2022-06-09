Michael Thomas, who hasn’t played a game since the 2020 season, remains out of practice. The Saints wrapped up their organized team activities Thursday, and coach Dennis Allen said the receiver is “doubtful” to participate in next week’s mandatory minicamp.

“I’m good with where Mike Thomas is,” Allen said, via Katherine Terrell of TheAthletic.com. “I would much rather him be 100 percent healthy and out here and all those kinds of things, but that’s not where we’re at right now. He is busting his tail to get himself ready to go, and I feel like he’s making significant progress.

“I think mentally he’s in a great place. And, again, we’re just going to let that process play out and get him healthy. And look, we have a long time to go before we play a game.”

Thomas had one of the greatest seasons for a receiver in NFL history in 2019 with 149 catches for 1,725 yards and nine touchdowns. But he played only seven games in 2020, catching 40 passes for 438 yards and no touchdowns, and then made a late decision last summer to undergo ankle surgery. A setback in Thomas’ rehab required another surgery and kept him on injured reserve all season.

Thomas spent much of the offseason rehabbing in Southern California, but he recently posted a video of him running in the Saints’ indoor practice facility.

The Saints are stacked at the position with Jarvis Landry, first-round choice Chris Olave, Marquez Callaway, Lil'Jordan Humphrey, Tre'Quan Smith and Deonte Harty also in the receivers room.

Michael Thomas “doubtful” to practice at minicamp originally appeared on Pro Football Talk