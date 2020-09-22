Michael Thomas deletes tweet after Raiders-Saints prediction goes bad

Thomas deletes tweet after Raiders-Saints prediction goes wrong originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Michael Thomas learned an important lesson Monday night.

Never tweet.

The New Orleans Saints wide receiver didn't play against the Las Vegas Raiders due to an ankle injury, so he was able to tweet that Monday night's game "might get ugly fast" after New Orleans jumped out to a quick lead.

It didn't last, and the Raiders won 34-24 in the first-ever game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Thomas deleted the tweet before press time, but well after NBC Sports Bay Area captured a screenshot.

Had the tweet remained up, Thomas would've been staring down a Hall of Fame ratio. He already got the Freezing Cold Takes treatment.

Thomas had reason to be confident, considering the Saints led 10-0 after their first two possessions while the Raiders punted on their opening drives. But after the Raiders forced a three-and-out on the Saints' third possession, Las Vegas outscored New Orleans 34-14.

Even in the comforts of a dome, the Saints' typically mighty offense looked pedestrian at times without Thomas. Quarterback Drew Brees completed 68.4 percent of his passes, but the Raiders also picked him off once and limited him to just one passing touchdown. Tre'Quan Smith's 29-yard reception was the Saints' longest of the night and is the longest of the season. Last year, the Saints gained at least that many yards on a pass 22 times.

The Raiders improved to 2-0 with the win Monday night, whereas the Saints dropped to 1-1. Whether their loss in Las Vegas is worse than Thomas' on Twitter is in the eye of the beholder, but both he and his teammates will look back on Monday night as a learning experience. Unlike the specific insights the Saints will glean from Monday night's game film, what Thomas surely now understands is universal in its application and a meme for a reason.

To use another meme that's just as apt: Life comes at you fast.