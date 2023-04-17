Michael Thomas deadlifts 530 pounds, says he’s been hit with random NFL drug screening

Looks like Michael Thomas’s recovery is going well. He just posted a video recently on his IG story dead lifting 530 LBs 👀 pic.twitter.com/OYxINtJKQM — NOF (@nofnetwork) April 17, 2023

Michael Thomas hasn’t yet been cleared after November toe surgery (for what it’s worth, he has a deadline to pass a team physical coming up on April 21) but he’s hard at work training for the upcoming season. The New Orleans Saints wide receiver shared a video on social media of his work in the weight room, deadlifting an impressive 530 pounds with surprising ease.

But no one was more surprised than Thomas from what came next. He shared a message from an NFL representative asking to arrange a meeting for sample collection as part of the NFL’s performance enhancing substances testing policy. These are random tests, but the timing couldn’t be more suspect. Hopefully Thomas clears it and returns to work while preparing for a pivotal 2023 season.

Thomas has missed a lot of time recovering from ankle and toe injuries over the last three years, but he played a big part in recruiting free agent quarterback Derek Carr this offseason and hopes to reestablish himself as one of the league’s best receivers now that he has a proven passer to work with. We’ll see how it all shakes out over the summer.

That was quick 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/KWth5JmQQV — Boot Krewe Media (@BootKreweMedia) April 17, 2023

