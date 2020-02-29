Michael Thomas cites new Tony Romo deal in opposition to CBA

The decision by CBS to get Tony Romo under contract in advance of CBS getting the NFL under contract could make it just a little harder for the NFL to get any network under contract.

Responding to the news of Romo making $17 million per year to serve as a game analyst on TV (only $1 million less per year than he was making as a starting quarterback), Saints receiver Michael Thomas — the 2019 NFL offensive player of the year — cited the Romo contract as proof positive that players should be negative about the proposed labor deal.

“[T]hat’s why we shouldn’t sign the new CBA agreement no way the announcer should be making more than 90% of the players,” Thomas tweeted Friday night, adding a #No for good measure.

Thomas is not active in NFL Players Association leadership. Some within the union believe that the decision of star players who choose not to be involved in union business to take shots at the CBA will galvanize those who spent hour and hours to get the CBA to where it is now. Which could help their effort to push the proposal across the finish line.

Still, like Jimmy the Gent’s crew after the Luftansa heist, it could be wise for the networks to not go buy anything for a while.

