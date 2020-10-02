Michael Thomas, 5 other New Orleans Saints starters ruled out of game vs. Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions are starting to get healthy. The New Orleans Saints, not so much.

Lions cornerback Desmond Trufant is expected to return to the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Saints, but he won't face the NFL's leading receiver from last season, Michael Thomas.

The Saints ruled Thomas and five other starters out for Sunday's battle of 1-2 teams.

View photos Michael Thomas set the NFL's single-season record for receptions with 149 last season. More

Thomas will miss his third straight game with a high ankle sprain, tight end Jared Cook is out with a groin injury, two-time Pro Bowl guard Andrus Peat won't play because of an ankle injury, and starting cornerebacks Janoris Jenkins and Marshon Lattimore are sidelined with shoulder and hamstring injuries, respectively.

The Saints also will be without Marcus Davenport (elbow/toe) for the fourth straight game.

The Lions dealt with a rash of hamstring injuries early in the season that cost Trufant, wide receiver Kenny Golladay and cornerbacks Justin Coleman and Jeff Okudah time.

Coleman is expected back from injured reserve after next week's bye, while Trufant, Golladay and Okudah should all be in the lineup Sunday.

View photos Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz is sacked by Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones in the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on Sept. 22, 2019. More

Trufant, who missed the last two games, practiced on a limited basis Friday for the third straight day.

The Lions did have one new addition to the injury report Friday as Christian Jones did not practice with a knee injury.

Officially, Trufant, Jones, defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand (chest), Darryl Roberts (hip) and Hunter Bryant (hamstring) are questionable to play and special teams ace C.J. Moore (calf) is out.

