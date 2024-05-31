Michael Strahan wants Kayvon Thibodeaux to break his sack record

New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux has high expectations entering the 2024 season, telling the New York Post back in early May that he aims to break Michael Strahan’s single-season sack record.

“I mean, I’m always going to shoot for the stars, so only thing you can do from here is go for the record,” he told the New York Post. “As long as you believe in it, it’s as realistic as you want it to be. So if you ask me, it’s very real.”

Thibodeaux reiterated that goal during last Thursday’s first open session of organized team activities (OTAs).

“I’m going for the record, so don’t ask,” Thibodeaux said to open his press conference. “Every year I’m here, I’m going for Michael Strahan’s record.

Earlier this week, Strahan got wind of Thibodeaux’s goal and proclamation. Unsurprisingly, he offered public support and said he hopes the 23-year-old ultimately sets a new mark.

I love the confidence and hope you get it @kayvont👍🏾 It’s a lot harder than you think💪🏾😉 https://t.co/9Qzz93rBpz — Michael Strahan (@michaelstrahan) May 29, 2024

Strahan set the single-season sack record back in 2001 with a controversial takedown of then-Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre in the game’s final moments. The record was then tied in 2021 when Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt finished the season with 22.5 sacks.

Thibodeaux finished last season with a career-high 11.5 sacks and should see a significant boost this year thanks to the presence of linebacker Brian Burns.

