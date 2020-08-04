Michael Strahan trolls Tom Brady with birthday message; Brady fires back

Tom Brady received plenty of well wishes on his 43rd birthday, but the best birthday message of all may have come from one of his former opponents.

New York Giants legend Michael Strahan wished Brady a happy birthday on Twitter and perfectly trolled the ex-New England Patriots quarterback in the process. Strahan couldn't help but remind Brady of the time the Giants ended the Patriots' run for a perfect 19-0 season in Super Bowl XLII.

"Happy birthday, @TomBrady! Enjoy the day my brotha. Yes, I had to use this photo AGAIN," Strahan wrote, including the iconic photo of his sack on Brady from that Super Bowl.

Happy birthday, @TomBrady! Enjoy the day my brotha. Yes, I had to use this photo AGAIN 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/CGc9odwra8 — Michael Strahan (@michaelstrahan) August 3, 2020

That's an A+ troll job by Strahan, but Brady's response might be even better.

"Thanks, Mike. Guess we'll just have to run it back…on a football field…where I still go to work every day..." Brady wrote.

Thanks, Mike. Guess we'll just have to run it back...on a football field...where I still go to work every day...😉 https://t.co/MHzPWtIDJa — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) August 3, 2020

Well played, Tom. Well played.

