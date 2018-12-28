Michael Strahan rooting for Aaron Donald to break his single-season sack record

With two games left, Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald needed six sacks to tie Michael Strahan’s single-season record, and that seemed a bit too much to ask.

Then Donald had three sacks in Week 16, and it doesn’t seem so crazy anymore. Especially since the last time the Rams played the San Francisco 49ers, Donald had four sacks. Donald and the Rams finish the season Sunday against the 49ers.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

[Play in our Week 17 DFS contest: $1M prize pool. $100K to first. Join now!]

It’s still a lot to ask for Donald to get three sacks in any game, but it’s already amazing he got to 19.5 sacks from the defensive tackle position. That’s an NFL record Donald set last week (at least officially, since sacks didn’t become an NFL stat until 1982). It’s tough to count out Donald, and if he does get three or more sacks on Sunday, he’ll have to get some MVP consideration.

Donald has someone rooting for him to break Strahan’s record: Strahan himself.

Michael Strahan rooting for Aaron Donald

Sam Farmer of the Los Angeles Times talked to Strahan, and the former New York Giant-turned-television star said he’s hoping Donald breaks the record.

“The sack record is fantastic and it’s great,” Strahan told Farmer. “But I hope Aaron does break it. There have been guys who have gotten close, but I just want it to be a good guy who breaks it. Not some jerk, or some guy who doesn’t care about it or take pride in what he does and just kind of luckily rolls through.

“I want somebody who represents the NFL in the right way. He’s that guy.”

Donald proved Strahan’s point with his reaction to the comments.

“Any time you get a Hall of Fame player that even knows my name, you’re going to be pumped up about that,” Donald told Farmer.

Story continues

Everyone should know Donald’s name by now. He might be the best player in football.

Strahan’s record still controversial

Of course, Strahan’s record can’t be brought up without the backstory behind it. It’s one of the most controversial records in the NFL.

Strahan needed a sack to pass Mark Gastineau’s record, and late in the final game, Brett Favre changed a run play to a pass play, rolled to Strahan’s side and slid down in front of him. That happened in 2001 and there’s still a debate over Favre giving Strahan the record.

“People make jokes, and people try to make quips about it,” Strahan told Farmer on Thursday. “But it’s always people who have never done it. If you’ve never done something, how can you tell me that something I’ve done isn’t right or isn’t good enough?”

Favre’s dive means Donald needs three sacks to tie Strahan, not 2.5 to tie Gastineau, Jared Allen and Justin Houston, who are all tied for second place at 22 each. With a half-sack Donald can join an exclusive club; there have been only 11 20-sack seasons in NFL history.

Even if Donald comes up a bit short of Strahan’s record Sunday, it’s still a remarkable and historic season. But it would be pretty fun to see him break one of the NFL’s biggest records.

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) has a shot at the NFL single-season sack record. (AP)

– – – – – – –

Frank Schwab is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at shutdown.corner@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!



Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast

Apple Podcasts• Stitcher • Google Podcasts