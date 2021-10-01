Michael Strahan pays for new helmets for entire Texas Southern team

Texas Southern will wear new helmets for its homecoming game vs. North American University on Saturday.

The school said Thursday that Pro Football Hall of Famer and current TV personality Michael Strahan had donated new helmets for everyone on the roster.

"The Department of the Athletics and the Tiger football program is elated to receive this donation from Michael Strahan," Texas Southern athletic director Kevin Granger said in a statement. "From one TSU alum to another, I want to thank him personally for his generosity and support of our football program."

Strahan, who is an analyst for Fox's NFL coverage and is a host on "Good Morning America," was a second-round pick in the 1993 NFL draft by the New York Giants. That selection came after he had 19 sacks in his senior season at the FCS school. He didn't spare any expense with his donation either. TSU said that the helmets are all Riddell Speedflex, the "company's top-of-the-line helmet and the top performing helmet based on NFL and NFLPA annual safety tests."

"I want to send a huge shout out and thank you to Michael Strahan for taking care of his alma mater with the donation of the new helmets," Texas Southern coach Clarence McKinney said.

Texas Southern is 0-3 so far this season but two of those games have come against FBS opponents. Texas Southern played Baylor in Week 2 and Rice in Week 3. As an FCS team, those FBS games help fund the school’s athletic department through the game checks TSU receives for playing in them.