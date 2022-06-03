Michael Strahan the latest Giants great to visit team

  New York Giants
    New York Giants
  Michael Strahan
    Michael Strahan
    American football defensive end
  Justin Tuck
    Justin Tuck
  Kayvon Thibodeaux
Ever since Michael Strahan walked away from football following Super Bowl XLII, he has waded through a very successful and constantly expanding media career.

However, Strahan remains a staple in the New York Giants community as one of the team’s more famous alumni.

Strahan is frequently around the Giants and it even seems that he’s made himself available for rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux as a mentor. Ironically enough, Strahan’s former teammate actually sees himself in Thibodeaux.

Earlier this week, former Giant and two-time Super Bowl champion Justin Tuck stopped by the Giants facility to visit the current Giants team.

On Thursday, Strahan stopped by camp to see the Giants at work.

Having Strahan at practice gives the team someone to talk to about what it takes to compete in the league. Strahan is one of the greatest players to ever put on a Giants uniform — and arguably among the greatest NFL players of all-time.

Although it has been quite a few years since Strahan hung up the cleats, he will always be welcome at the Giants facility. Strahan was a part of the elite defensive line that took down Tom Brady and the undefeated Patriots back in Super Bowl XLII.

Giants greats impressed with team's 2022 NFL draft results

