Michael Strahan on Giants’ jersey retirement: ‘What took so long?’

Retired New York Giants legend and Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive end, Michael Strahan, is having a huge week.

First, it was announced that he will be a guest on Jeff Bezos’ next space endeavor — Blue Origin NS-19, set to lift off December 5. Second, this coming Sunday, he is scheduled to have his No. 92 jersey retired by the Giants during halftime of the Giants’ game against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium.

Strahan has the agency to poke fun at the NFL and the Giants these days. After all, he has become one of the most recognizable faces in American culture as a television host and all-around celebrity.

In a Zoom conference on Wednesday, Strahan joked about the jersey retirement.

Michael Strahan on having his number retired: "I'm like: What took you so long? But it is an honor." — Tom Rock (@TomRock_Newsday) November 24, 2021

He may have a point. Strahan retired after the Giants’ Super Bowl XLII victory in February of 2008 and was inducted into the Giants’ Ring of Honor in 2010 and the Pro Football Hall of fame in 2014.

Former teammate Eli Manning retired after the 2019 season and had his number retired earlier this year. The fact that he received the honor ahead of Strahan may have been sitting in the sack champions craw. Either way, justice has been done.

Strahan did have this to say about the Eagles, the Giants’ opponent on Sunday.

Michael Strahan was asked about having his jersey retired during an Eagles game. "They were always good for a few sacks for a game." — Dan Salomone (@Dan_Salomone) November 24, 2021

