Michael Strahan expects strong second year from Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux

During the 2022 NFL draft, the New York Giants made it clear that bolstering the defense was a priority by drafting linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux with the fifth overall pick.

Along with some other strategic decisions by the new front office, the 2022 season was largely a success for the Giants.

At first, it seemed uncertain that Thibodeaux would live up to his hype. But he ended the season with 49 tackles (33 solo), two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries (one for a touchdown), 13 quarterback hits and four sacks. Only Dexter Lawrence had more quarterback hits than Thibodeaux.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Thibodeaux not only made an impact last season, but we learned that there would be more to come from this young player. He showed promise, untapped potential that has yet to come to fruition. But it’s coming, according to retired Giants legend Michael Strahan.

Michael Strahan, at the Big Daddy Golf Tournament at Oheka Castle, says he’s expecting a big second season with the Giants from Kayvon Thibodeaux, who looks up to Strahan as a mentor of sorts. pic.twitter.com/g9aMgwMmEF — Paul Schwartz (@NYPost_Schwartz) June 26, 2023

Michael Strahan at Big Daddy Classic says he thinks it’s “very realistic” Kayvon Thibodeaux makes Year 2 jump into double-digit sack guy. Says Thibodeaux was way better than when he was rookie. Strahan: “I know he’s going to be a great player for the Giants.”@CoastalAdvisors pic.twitter.com/GuTnn4NEs3 — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) June 26, 2023

It’s a long way from four sacks to 10 in the NFL, but Strahan knows a thing or two about playing defense in the NFL. If he’s seeing enough out of Thibodeaux to make this prediction now, then who knows what he’s really going to be capable of.

Advertisement

It’s going to be fun to watch.

Related

Giants select QB Lamar Jackson in 2018 NFL re-draft Giants great Eli Manning dismisses criticism of nephew Arch Manning See it: Zach Bryan trolls Giants' Daniel Jones with a 'Go Birds!'

An offer for Giants fans

For the best local North Jersey news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to NorthJersey.com.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire