Michael Slater: Former Australia batter refused bail on domestic violence charges

Michael Slater played 74 tests for Australia before moving into commentary [Getty Images]

Former Australia batter Michael Slater has been refused bail and remanded in custody over domestic violence charges.

Slater, 54, reportedly collapsed after being denied bail by a Queensland court and had to be helped to his feet by prison officers before being led away.

He faces 19 charges relating to alleged offences between 5 December 2023 and 12 April.

They include stalking, intimidation, assault occasioning bodily harm and choking or strangulation.

Slater has denied any allegations of violence against the complainant.

His next court appearance is scheduled for 31 May.

Slater played for Australia's cricket team from 1993 to 2001, playing 74 Tests.

He then forged a career as a high-profile cricket commentator, but was let go by Australia's Channel Seven in 2021.

[BBC]