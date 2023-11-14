Michael Skubala: Lincoln City name Leeds United Under-21 boss as head coach

Lincoln City have appointed Leeds United Under-21 boss Michael Skubala as their head coach.

Skubala led Leeds' first team for three games last season after Jesse Marsch was sacked, but this is his first managerial role in senior football.

The 41-year-old, who has worked in various coaching jobs spanning over 20 years, replaces Mark Kennedy, who left the club last month.

The Imps are ninth in League One, four points adrift of the play-offs.

Skubala's first game in charge will be away to Stevenage on Saturday (15:00 GMT).

Imps chief executive Liam Scully said that results were not the reason for Kennedy leaving the club and under interim head coach Tom Shaw, Lincoln collected eight points from five games.

Before joining Leeds in the summer of 2022 Skubala had worked in a variety of roles, including as England Under-18 coach and head coach of the England futsal team.

Lincoln chairman Clive Nates described Skubala as a "progressive appointment" who matches the Imps' ethos on developing players and a style of play.

"We are confident Michael will develop our talented squad and evolve our identity in the direction set by the club, while delivering winning football," he told the club's website.

"Together our ambition is to challenge at the top of League One."

