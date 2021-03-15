Michael Silver weighs in on the state of NFC West's QBs in 2021
NFL Network's Michael Silver weighs in on the state of the NFC West's quarterbacks in 2021. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com
A familiar face to fans of the 2010s Phillies has found a new place to play baseball in 2021. By Adam Hermann
Leonard was heard on a streaming platform using the slur.
Who did the Lions sign and where are former Detroit players heading?
The Jets have a desperate need for offensive weapons and plenty of salary cap space to spend – a perfect match in a free-agent market loaded with wide receivers.
Johnson, who said he had not given the Olympics much thought, did not sign up to be included in the pool of golfers seeking one of four possible berths. "If there was a little more space between there for sure."
Yahoo Sports spoke with a dozen coaches this weekend about teams they felt were set up to fail in this NCAA tournament.
This is the time of year when casual basketball fans usually get the first glimpse of the up-and-coming NBA talent that has been dominating college basketball since November. Here are our top prospects.
Manchester United tightened their grip on a return to the Champions League next season with a 1-0 win over West Ham on Sunday, but midfielder Scott McTominay lamented letting Manchester City storm clear at the top of the Premier League.
In a year riddled with incomparable resumes due to COVID-19 cancellations, the committee had its work cut out for it. What did it nail and what did it fail?
According to a report, Smith-Schuster has already told teammates he won't be back in 2021.
Bryson DeChambeau explains what happened when everything went wrong on the fourth hole Sunday at The Players.
Paris Saint-Germain winger Angel Di Maria was substituted during his team's French league game amid unconfirmed reports his home had been burglarized with his family inside.
When Justin Thomas got emotional when asked a question about his late grandfather, Paul Thomas, after he won the Players Championship.
Raiders to meet with former Pro Bowl OG Kyle Long on Monday
The Hurricanes and Islanders are climbing the rankings thanks to their recent winning streaks.
Belal Muhammad rips Leon Edwards for calling for a title shot rather than a rematch.
Hill appears to be in the running to take over for the retired Drew Brees next season. This doesn’t mean that Jameis Winston won’t be part of a QB runoff for the Saints in 2021.
Even with Aaron Jones back, the Packers should have more than enough touches ready for 2020 second-round pick A.J. Dillon.
No one was more excited about the new deal for running back Aaron Jones than his teammates with the Green Bay Packers.