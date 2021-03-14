Michael Silver offers a full retrospect of the 2021 quarterback carousel
NFL Network's Michael Silver offers a full retrospect of the 2021 quarterback carousel. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Brees retires as the man with more passing yards than anyone else in NFL history.
The Packers might have interest in free agent wide receiver T.Y Hilton when the new league year opens on Wednesday.
Players the Buffalo Bills could be losing in 2021 Free agency.
Stephon Gilmore is underpaid at the cornerback spot, and that's going to have to change if the Patriots want to keep him according to the latest scuttlebutt.
The match will now resume at 1615 local time (0315 GMT) on Monday, the organisers added, with defending champions Team New Zealand (TNZ) and challengers Luna Rossa locked at 3-3 in the competition's most even match for almost 40 years. The lower wind limit for America's Cup racing is 6.5 knots and the breeze failed to rise above that level in a sustainable manner, forcing organisers to abandon racing for the day.
Roger Federer admitted he felt tired at times as he returned from 14 months out to beat Dan Evans at the Qatar Open on Wednesday but will not be changing his post-match routine. The 39-year-old Swiss, who had not played since losing to Novak Djokovic in the 2020 Australian Open semi-finals since when he has had two knee operations, produced some vintage tennis to win 7-6(8) 3-6 7-5. Encouragingly, Federer displayed his trademark silky movement and said the knee had held up during a two-hour 24 minute duel.
The Houston Rockets appear to be headed for a split with disgruntled forward P.J. Tucker. The 35-year-old veteran wants to be traded to a contender and held himself out of Thursday night's 125-105 setback to the Sacramento Kings, the Rockets' 14th straight loss. "We're going to try to figure out something that works for him and works for us as far as him not being on the team anymore," coach Stephen Silas said after Thursday's game.
Edwards hasn’t fought since July 20, 2019, but faces Belal Muhammad on Saturday at Apex.
Dalton Del Don and Matt Harmon are back with the latest Fantasy Football Forecast!
As money rises in the NFL, who will be the first quarterback to crack the nine-figure-a-year level?
Mark Ingram and David Johnson will hold down the backfield in Houston.
Viktor Hovland was assessed a two-stroke penalty on Thursday after accidentally moving his ball mark to the wrong spot — something his mom noticed on TV.
Belal Muhammad rips Leon Edwards for calling for a title shot rather than a rematch.
This is for the people who inevitably will question Belal Muhammad for not continuing at UFC Fight Night 187.
Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons has a perfect response to the Washington Wizards broadcaster's claim.
Report: Dolphins trade Shaq Lawson to Texans for Bernardrick McKinney
Cam Newton signed a one-year contract with the New England Patriots on Friday, but his name wasn't the most interesting one on the contract.
We know all that has come afterward — more than 500,000 coronavirus-related deaths and 29 million COVID-19 cases in the United States alone — but for many the suspension of the NBA's 2019-20 season on March 11, 2020 was the moment the pandemic entered our waking consciousness as a threat to the normalcy we took for granted.
Following Kyle Kuzma's team-high 24 point effort against the Indiana Pacers to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a comeback, Draymond Green chimed in on Twitter.