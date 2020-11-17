Michael Schumacher ‘following’ son’s career as F1 legend continues to ‘fight’ in recovery

Michael Schumacher pictured in 2007 (AFP via Getty Images)

The president of the Federation Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA), Jean Todt, has provided an update on the health of Formula One legend Michael Schumacher.

The seven-time F1 world champion, whose title record was equalled by Lewis Hamilton in Turkey at the weekend, sustained severe brain injuries in a skiing crash in the French Alps seven years ago and has not been seen in public since.

Details around his condition have been scarce, though FIA president Todt – who served as Ferrari’s chief during Schumacher’s time with the Italian team – has issued an update on the 51-year-old’s state.

Todt, who visits Schumacher at the German’s home regularly, was asked whether the F1 legend has been able to track his son Mick’s racing career, and the 74-year-old told RTL France: “Of course he is following [his son’s career].

“Mick is probably going to race in Formula One next year, which will be a great challenge.

“We would be delighted to have a new Schumacher at the highest level of motor racing.”

When asked about the seven-time title-winner’s condition, Todt added: “This is a question on which I am going to be extremely reserved.

“I see Michael very often – once or twice a month. My answer is the same all the time: He fights.

“He is very well cared for and in a place that is very comfortable.

“We can only wish for him and his family that things get better.”

