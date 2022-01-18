Michael Robinson's toughest performances of Super Wild Card Weekend
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
NFL Network's Michael Robinson's toughest performances of Super Wild Card Weekend.
NFL Network's Michael Robinson's toughest performances of Super Wild Card Weekend.
Former Vols' stats for the wild card round of the NFL playoffs.
Last year, with the playoff field expanding to 14 teams and the first weekend growing to six games, the NFL coined a new term: Super wild card round. There’s wasn’t much super about this year’s six-pack of games. Of the half-dozen contests, four were blowouts, with margins of 16 points (Bucs over Eagles), 21 points [more]
Bucs defensive coordinator Todd Bowles will interview with the Bears for their head coaching vacancy on Saturday.
The Rams defeated Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in each of the last two regular seasons, but facing the GOAT in the playoffs is daunting.
Patriots running back Brandon Bolden made clear he plans to keep playing in 2022 after his Instagram post led some to wonder if he'll retire.
Former players are happy the Bengals playoff drought is over.
Game balls: Standouts from #Bills' wild-card demolition of the #Patriots (via @jdiloro):
The Steelers quarterback is headed to the Hall of Fame. But he was unloved outside Pittsburgh for understandable reasons Ben Roethlisberger almost certainly played his final game in the NFL on Sunday. Photograph: Ed Zurga/AP Ben Roethlisberger is lucky that football legacies are not decided by finales. If Sunday night was indeed Big Ben’s last ever NFL game, as he has strongly hinted, it wasn’t exactly a mic drop. In the 42-21 beatdown by the Chiefs, Roethlisberger struggled with rollouts, and l
Dak Prescott should be ashamed of himself – and not because of squandering the final seconds off the clock in Cowboys' wild-card playoff loss.
A hot mic caught Peyton Manning letting fly a profanity Monday night during the ManningCast of the Cardinals-Rams wild-card playoff game.
The final four in the NFC is set: the Packers, Buccaneers, Rams and 49ers. Let's break down the field.
“The perks of being a Cowboy ruin some players and it’s clear,” Bryant said on social media after his former team was eliminated from the playoffs by the 49ers.
Not many people are happier than Stephen A. Smith to see the Cowboys lose Sunday.
The San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers play Saturday in an NFL playoff game. Which team will get the victory?
After the game, PFWA pool reporter Todd Archer spoke with referee Alex Kemp about the controversial finish. Here is the entire back-and-forth.
Officially, neither the NFL nor the NFL Players Association had comment regarding Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians slapping the helmet of safety Andrew Adams, with an elbow on the follow-through. Unofficially, the incident has landed on the radar screen of the league office. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the incident is “being handled.” [more]
Remember when Hunter Henry embraced Mac Jones at the end of the Patriots' playoff loss to the Bills? Today he revealed the message he had for the rookie QB in that moment.
For the second consecutive year, the Jacksonville Jaguars own the No. 1 overall selection in the NFL draft.
It's about the coaches now, as Dan Quinn begins a busy week of interviews. Is Mike McCarthy safe? And is Kellen Moore even HC-ready? | From @ToddBrock24f7
Does he have a point?