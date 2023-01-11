Michael Robinson's three-step recipe for Seahawks to upset 49ers on Super Wild Card Weekend
Charles McDonald's second mock draft this cycle is dotted with Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State players in the top half of the first round. Who is your team taking?
Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick indeed have met for their post-season debriefing. What was discussed, and what changes might be coming in 2023 as a result? Our Tom E. Curran has the scoop.
It's officially #MockDraftSZN. Bears insider Josh Schrock releases his first Bears-only mock draft as general manager Ryan Poles starts work on a critical offseason.
A decision on what neutral site would be used for a possible Chiefs vs. Bills AFC Championship Game is expected soon. Here’s the latest.
Detroit Lions hold 2 picks in the top 18 of the 2023 NFL draft, while division rival Chicago Bears hold the No. 1 overall pick
The Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers play on Monday in a game on the NFL playoffs Super Wild Card Weekend schedule. Which team will win?
The New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings play on Sunday in a game on the NFL playoffs Super Wild Card Weekend schedule. Which team will win?
The Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers play on Saturday in a game on the NFL playoffs Super Wild Card Weekend schedule. Which team will win?
Chris Ballard said on Tuesday he would do "whatever it takes" to get a top quarterback in the upcoming NFL draft.
After Super Bowl XLI, Miami fell out of the rotation after a driving rain made the experience less than ideal for the high rollers in attendance. At a time when it’s widely presumed that SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles will host the NFL’s championship game every four or five years, Monday night’s NCAA championship becomes [more]
Pete Carroll was excited to learn his team secured the No. 7 seed and the final playoff spot after the Detroit Lions stunned the Green Bay Packers, but then he realized what that meant for the Seahawks' first postseason matchup.
See which uniform combination the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be wearing Monday night against the Dallas Cowboys
Which of the 14 NFL teams have the best quarterback situations entering the postseason? Lets rank them all ahead of wild card weekend.
The Arizona Cardinals reportedly plan to try to trade DeAndre Hopkins. Could the Chicago Bears be a potential destination?
Charles Robinson is joined by Charles McDonald and Jori Epstein to ponder the head coaching vacancies in Arizona, Denver, Houston, Indianapolis & Carolina as well as speculate on the chances the Rams or Cowboys jobs could become available.
The Colts added an interior lineman off waivers as the Cowboys prepared their playoff roster
Breaking down each team's interest level in the Bears' No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft.
Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk went over the 1,000-yard mark for the first time in his NFL career, and he envisions the 49ers' offense only getting better in the playoffs with Brock Purdy.
The NFL Players Association announced the first Players’ All-Pro Team on Wednesday. Only active players were eligible to vote and players could not vote for themselves or for their teammates. They also only voted for the position group they play in as well as the players that they lined up against on the other side [more]
The future Hall of Famer called it a career with Sunday's season finale.