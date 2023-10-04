Michael Robinson's film breakdown of Lamar Jackson vs. Browns 'NFL Total Access'
NFL analyst Michael Robinson gives a film breakdown of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson against the Cleveland Browns on "NFL Total Access".
NFL analyst Michael Robinson gives a film breakdown of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson against the Cleveland Browns on "NFL Total Access".
The Ravens QB turned in a four-touchdown performance against the Browns and the NFL's best defense.
Deshaun Watson's shoulder is forcing him to sit against the Ravens.
Deshaun Watson threw just two passes in the open portion of practice Friday.
In this week's edition of The Overhang, Nate Tice breaks down the how Ravens' offense is much-improved, how the Dallas defense unleashes a "simple and fast" approach, and has a couple tasty bets for "Thursday Night Football."
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Ravens vs. Bengals game.
Jalen Pitre was coughing up blood briefly after Lamar Jackson kneed him in the chest on Sunday afternoon in Baltimore.
Check out our fantasy football rankings for Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season!
Pickett injured his knee in Sunday's loss to the Houston Texans.
The Seahawks' safety issued an apology an apology to the independent concussion doctor on Wednesday afternoon.
This isn't really a "pop cultural moment" the NFL should be exploiting for its own gain.
The former top 10 pick allowed a team-high seven pressures on Monday.
The Patriots originally signed Jackson as a free agent out of Maryland following the 2018 NFL Draft.
What is wrong with the Bengals this season?
The Bengals, who have the NFL's least productive offense, can only hope that Burrow is right.
Grant Dawson was doing well with coach James Krause at Glory MMA. But when he switched to American Top Team is when he really started to take off in the UFC's lightweight division.
Jason Fitz is joined by Yahoo Senior NFL Reporters Jori Epstein and Charles Robinson to pull back the curtain on all the latest news around the NFL. Christian Gonzalez is out for the season, leading the New England Patriots to trade for Los Angeles Chargers CB J.C. Jackson, prompting the hosts to discuss what went wrong for Jackson in LA. Randy Gregory was released from the Denver Broncos after playing only ten games of his five-year contract, as Sean Payton shows he's not hesitant to shed pieces that don't fit his vision for the team. Aaron Rodgers has stated that he wants to return to play this season. The hosts aren't sure that's possible, and even if he does, it may not be in the best interest of the New York Jets or Rodgers. Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor returned to practice, but Charles isn't convinced he'll actually play for the Colts. Is Bill Belichick on the hot seat? Charles thinks so. The history for ownership getting rid of legendary coaches is rocky at best, but one route Robert Kraft could take would be to remove his powers as General Manager and elsewhere on the staff to encourage Bill to retire. As the hosts prepare for a huge matchup on Sunday between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers, a conversation ensues about Cowboys DC Dan Quinn. All three hosts believe he's ready for his next head coaching job after making strides as a leader and coordinating a dominant defense over the last few years.
Fantasy Analyst Jorge Martin dives into running back committees needing fantasy managers' attention. He provides some key updates ahead of Week 5.
The transfer portal windows are shrinking to 45 days in all sports, the NCAA announced.
The idea moving on from Belichick is unthinkable given what he accomplished over the last two-plus decades in New England. But things are trending in the wrong direction lately.
Three of Reddick's five career wins have come on road courses. A fourth gets him into the third round of the playoffs.