Michael Robinson: Tyler Huntley is a better pure passer than Lamar Jackson
NFL Network's Michael Robinson says that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley is a better pure passer than Lamar Jackson
NFL Network's Michael Robinson says that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley is a better pure passer than Lamar Jackson
One of the top offensive weapons in college football is making the leap to the next level
Here's the betting odds for NFL Week 14 including moneylines, point spreads and over/under.
Mark Drumheller and Pamela Maldonado join Minty Bets to share picks for the spread and the total in the Army vs. Navy game on Saturday, December 10th.
The Ravens made four roster moves on Monday
Tyler Huntley could be playable with six teams on bye and injuries piling up. Andy Behrens has a closer look at Week 14 with his six stats to know.
Four Verts topics include: We shouldn't gift-wrap the MVP trophy to Patrick Mahomes just yet. And Georgia has another defensive star projected to do damage in the NFL.
The Cowboys have a plan. They always do. As it relates to free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr., that plan currently isn’t doing Beckham any favors. He visited the Giants and the Bills. There were no leaks about their medical examination of Beckham, who suffered a torn ACL in February. Then came the Cowboys. Then came [more]
Safe to say this season hasn’t gone as planned for the Broncos and their fans.
No one wanted to talk about why the Cowboys starting running back was benched Sunday against the Colts. It turned out revealing something about this team.
Compared to the transition from Trey Lance to Jimmy Garoppolo, the latest change at quarterback should be a lot less complicated for the 49ers and their coaching staff.
Brock Purdy's parents and high school football coach take NBC Sports Bay Area's Jennifer Lee Chan inside the story of the 49ers' new starting QB and how he beat the odds at every turn.
The Carolina Panthers waived former starting quarterback Baker Mayfield on Monday. He was claimed by the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday.
Former Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson was fired on Tuesday. Here are some points that led to his demise.
Packers GM Brian Gutekunst on Jordan Love's fifth-year option: "I think from our end of it, we’ve seen what we need to see.”
Jimmy Garoppolo will not require surgery on his foot as originally anticipated, and 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan clarified what this means for his potential return.
Looking at mock drafts for the Chicago Bears from the national perspective.
Jim Leonhard, who played four seasons at UW and has been a member of the coaching staff for seven seasons, has decided his heart remains in Madison.
Former Fairfield tight end Erick All is transferring from Michigan and has a list of three finalists.
ESPN NFL draft analyst Todd McShay reported that’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba is healthy enough to play in the College Football Playoff.
The fallout from the highly-criticized Las Vegas Invitational, which included IU, continues.