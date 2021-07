Associated Press

Saints right tackle Ryan Ramczyk, who once quit football during college to pursue a career in welding, has agreed to a five-year contract extension making him one of the highest-paid offensive linemen in the NFL. “It’s a huge relief," Ramczyk said on a video conference call hosted by the Saints after he'd agreed to his new contract. While the 6-foot-6, 314-pound Ramczyk did not discuss specifics about financial terms, he acknowledged that it represented one of the most lucrative contracts yet for an NFL right tackle.