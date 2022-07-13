Michael Robinson previews The World Games 2022

Yahoo Sports Videos

Yahoo Sports’ Senior NFL Writer Charles Robinson and Yahoo Sports’ Columnist Dan Wetzel discuss why each of them believes this will be The GOAT’s swan song, and they each have different reasons. Is it the enormous broadcasting contract he received from FOX? Is it pressure from his family? Or could it be that his body is finally starting to break down? Hear the full conversation on the You Pod to Win the Game podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.