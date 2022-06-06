Michael Robinson predicts how the NFC West division will play out in 2022
NFL Network's Michael Robinson predicts how the NFC West division will play out in 2022. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Aaron Donald said a week ago he was “at peace” with his career if he didn’t get a new deal. He got a new deal Monday, so he apparently is at peace with returning. Donald became the first non-quarterback to top $30 million per season, receiving $95 million over three years. Donald responded to the [more]
Sean McVay has had a storybook four months. His Rams won the Super Bowl in February, and he got a contract extension soon after. He married longtime model Veronika Khomyn in an outdoor ceremony in Beverly Hills over the weekend. The reception even included a cake shaped like the Lombardi Trophy. On Monday, the best [more]
Peyton Manning is one of the most respected people in NFL circles, and he ended his playing career with a Super Bowl victory as the Broncos’ starting quarterback, so it’s unsurprising that the next owner of the Broncos would like to have Manning involved in the team. And while we don’t know who the next [more]
UCLA center fielder Maya Brady homered twice against top-ranked Oklahoma as Bruins beat the Sooners in Game 1 of the WCWS semifinals.
Odell Beckham Jr. and Bobby Wagner were among those to react to Aaron Donald's massive new contract with the Rams
Most fans seem to believe he's talking about the Percy Harvin deal, which was one of this team's biggest mistakes during their peak run.
Watch: Derek Carr is all of us seeing Davante Adams in Raiders uniform for the first time
What might the 2022 preseason USA TODAY Coaches Poll look like? It's our predicted best guess on the first football Coaches Poll of the season.
Do Cleveland believe more than 20 women are lying? It’s something that the team that handed him the richest contract in NFL history has yet to answer
The Green Bay Packers will have quarterback Aaron Rodgers present for the start of mandatory minicamp on Tuesday.
This would certainly change the direction of the team.
Billionaire Robson Walton appears to be the winning bidder for ownership of the Denver Broncos franchise, according to a report in Forbes.
The finalists for the 2023 class of the College Football HOF and Pittsburgh is well represented.
Sports fans say supporting LGBT+ people ‘doesn’t hurt anything’
The 2022 season will be a significant one for the Los Angeles Chargers. There are three players who are poised to have big years.
In a story by the Washington Post, Greg Norman discusses Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus and Rory McIlroy.
Unprompted, Tom Brady offered some thoughts on his time with Patriots coach Bill Belichick.
The 49ers have excused Jimmy Garoppolo from attending their mandatory minicamp.
“It’s good to see you in that Silver and Black. Oooo!”
We take a look at four players to watch during New England Patriots minicamp.