Michael Robinson predicts how the AFC East standings could play out in 2022
NFL Network's Michael Robinson predicts how the AFC East standings could play out in 2022. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Perhaps the most significant development from Monday in the Deshaun Watson situation was no development at all. Specifically, the lack of a response from Watson’s team to the 24th lawsuit could end up creating significant consequences for Watson with the league and/or the team. Attorney Rusty Hardin issued a statement on Monday indicating that he’s [more]
The inaugural LIV Golf Invitational Series event will tee off starting Thursday. How the press conference unfolded.
St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Jack Flaherty has publicly called out the Tampa Bay Rays players who opted out of wearing an LGBTQ Pride Month logo during a game. “Absolute joke,” Flaherty wrote in a tweet on Sunday, quoting a tweet from TMZ Sports on the matter. Flaherty’s response came after Rays pitchers Jason Adam, Jalen…
Phil Mickelson arrived in London on Tuesday morning having admitted that his gambling reached "reckless" proportions that "embarrass" him, but claiming "hundreds of hours of therapy" have since fixed "the addiction".
A report has put Deshaun Watson and the Houston Texans in a more disturbing light
New Lakers coach Darvin Ham let three assistants go but kept another from this past season.
The Saudi rebel circuit has been accused of being “heavy handed” with its rules on fan conduct for this week’s opening $25million LIV Golf Series here at Centurion Club, as well as being “over-protective” of the players particularly in regards to the media.
The question mentioned 1980s Celtics player Cedric Maxwell, who said Green would've "got knocked the [****] out" in his day.
OSU came into Monday’s action needing one win in two possible games to secure the program’s first-ever spot in the WCWS championship series against Bedlam rival and Oklahoma.
The German sustained the injury in his clash with Rafael Nadal.
See what Tom Brady told Leonard Fournette when the running back took a visit with the New England Patriots in free agency
After firing head coach Bruce Cassidy, is the next step for the Bruins to trade their star winger David Pastrnak? A report from The Athletic suggests such a move might be necessary.
UCLA center fielder Maya Brady homered twice against top-ranked Oklahoma as Bruins beat the Sooners in Game 1 of the WCWS semifinals.
The Warriors are back in the NBA Finals, which means its about that time when talk throughout the league resurfaces about how exactly Golden State has done it again.
Would the three-time Defensive Player of the Year be a good fit with the Hornets?
Fowler still has a chance to earn first alternate status if he were to win at least a 7-for-1 playoff when play resumes or if leader Sean Jacklin falters.
It starts off as a nice, heartwarming moment where Warriors head coach Steve Kerr sees GP2 heading down the court and decides to bounce him an alley-oop. Then wham!
Washington Commanders coach Jack Del Rio has stirred controversy over his tweets regarding the upcoming hearing of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack. In a Monday tweet, Del Rio, who’s entering his third season as the team’s defensive coordinator, compared the riot to the nationwide protests against police brutality that…
Celtics head coach Ime Udoka had to be honest with his players when discussing how they should handle the trash talk of Draymond Green and other Warriors players.
Billionaire Robson Walton appears to be the winning bidder for ownership of the Denver Broncos franchise, according to a report in Forbes.