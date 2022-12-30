Michael Robinson and MJD are at MAJOR odds over who'll get AFC's No. 1 seed
Deshaun Watson hasn’t looked like a quarterback worthy of the most guaranteed money in NFL history. He has looked more like a quarterback who hadn’t played in 23 months until his return to game action Dec. 4. Watson is practicing patience. “It’s the long run, and that’s why I came to Cleveland,” Watson said, via [more]
The truth can hurt and be funny at the same time.
Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons was not on the injury report Monday, though when he posed for a picture with LeBron James on Sunday night, his left hand was wrapped. The injury limited him Tuesday and Wednesday, and Parsons had the hand wrapped this week. He downplayed the injury during his media availability Tuesday, saying he [more]
Derek Carr may have just played his last game with the Las Vegas Raiders. What other NFL teams could the 31-year-old QB find himself with in 2023?
Adams on Carr's demotion: "I don't think anybody was excited about it in here."
Teams that fire coaches tend to hire replacements who are the exact opposite of the former coach. And the next Broncos coach needs to handle quarterback Russell Wilson in the exact opposite way that Nathaniel Hackett did. No more special treatment. No more office in the building. No more anything other than being treated like [more]
There is no easier target in the NFL than Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson right now.
Here are five quarterbacks that could replace #Raiders QB Derek Carr in 2023
Yes, the late-season benching of Derek Carr is a clear signal that the Raiders are done with him. Now that it has happened, the question becomes how and when the two sides will consciously uncouple. Many are assuming Carr will be traded. It’s not nearly that simple. As mentioned here, once or twice, Carr has [more]
Tua Tagovailoa was concussed in the Packers' loss. Teddy Bridgewater is in line to start at New England. Here's the latest from coach and players.
Former 49ers and Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens has been in contact with the Dallas Cowboys about returning to the NFL at the age of 49, but the team reportedly won't sign him.
NFL Network's Dan Hanzus has the 49ers as the league's No. 1 team in his latest Power Rankings -- along with a perfect, yet frightening, analogy.
Jarrett Stidham will get the start for the Las Vegas Raiders when they play against the San Francisco 49ers.
Lane Johnson's head coach and teammates reacted to his decision to put off surgery until after the playoffs. By Dave Zangaro
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will put his name in the NFL record book on Monday night. Burrow is about to become the NFL’s career leader in completion percentage, just as soon as he has enough career pass attempts to qualify. To qualify for the career completion percentage record in the NFL Record & Fact Book, [more]
The 49ers began the week preparing to face Derek Carr on Sunday. They found out before the start of the first practice of Week 17 that Jarrett Stidham will start for the Raiders. Stidham, whom the Raiders claimed in a trade with the Patriots after Josh McDaniels became the team’s head coach, has never started [more]
Earlier this week, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters that receiver Deebo Samuel could be back at practice this week. Now that’s come to pass. According to multiple reporters on the scene, Samuel was practicing on Thursday for the first time since suffering knee and ankle injuries against the Buccaneers in Week 14. Just [more]
The Packers had quarterback Aaron Rodgers back at practice on Thursday. Rodgers didn’t practice on Wednesday because of a knee issue, but said there wasn’t any concern about his availability for Sunday’s game against the Vikings. He was back for a limited practice on Thursday, so that lack of concern likely remains in place. Things [more]