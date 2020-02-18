Michael Robinson on Marshawn Lynch’s future: ‘I think he wants to play’

Nobody knows Marshawn Lynch better than former Seahawks fullback Michael Robinson.

Robinson told NBC Sports Northwest via the Talkin' Seahawks Podcast that the two remain best of friends and talk all the time. Given that relationship, Robinson may be one of the few people who have an insight into what Lynch's future holds.

Beast Mode returned for three games at the end of the 2019 season – Week 17 against the 49ers and then playoff matchups against the Eagles and Packers – but now everyone is curious as to what comes next for the 33-year-old running back.

Is there a chance Lynch is on an NFL roster in Week 1 of the 2020 season?

Robinson said he doesn't think even Lynch himself knows the answer to that question. But if the former fullback turned NFL Network analyst had to guess, he believes Lynch still has the desire to suit up on Sundays. Not only that, but he'd only want to do so in the Pacific Northwest.

"My humble opinion, I think he wants to play, and I don't think he'll want to play for any other team than the Seattle Seahawks," Robinson surmised.

Robinson added that he wasn't surprised by Lynch's reunion with Seattle this winter.

"I knew he was going to get bored, I just didn't know when," Robinson joked about Lynch's 14 months away from football.

Lynch's return had nothing to do with money. The running back is doing just fine financially from his time in the NFL coupled with his Beast Mode business ventures. It had far more to do with the competitive side of him that he just couldn't walk away from.

"Hey said, ‘Mike, I love this game and I miss it. And I need to prove not just to myself, but to the rest of the football world that this game needs me and I belong,'" Robinson recalled his conversations with Lynch. "I was happy for him coming back."

And without having a normal offseason, training camp or regular season, Robinsons said he was impressed by Lynch's production in his three games. Lynch's 2.23 yards per carry average doesn't do justice to his success in the red zone. He scored four touchdowns in three games with some vintage Beast Mode physicality and flare.

"I expected him to just be the short yardage guy," Robinson said. "I was impressed for a guy that was sitting on the damn couch. I was very impressed that he still had that hunger and that he still had that competitive edge."

Lynch's efforts to teach young players didn't go unnoticed to Robinson, either. From his viral "take care of y'all chicken" comments to his sideline interactions with Travis Homer, Lynch made every effort to pay it forward.

It took him just three weeks to add to an already impressive resume with the Seahawks. For that reason, Robinson made it clear that Lynch is deserving of lifetime recognition in Seattle.

"Nobody needs to wear No. 24 ever again," Robinson said, echoing a common thought by many fans that the Seahawks need to retire Lynch's number.

That may end up happening, but not for a few years at the very least.

That's because, first and foremost, we may still be yet to see the last of Lynch's playing days in the Pacific Northwest.

