Michael Robinson criticizes Russell Wilson for tension with Seahawks

The acrimony between the Seattle Seahawks and quarterback Russell Wilson and the possibility that the former might trade the latter has provoked reactions from around the NFL, including from division rivals and former teammates.

However, many have censured the Seahawks organization for making the veteran quarterback unhappy and few takes have criticized Wilson himself. Former Seahawks fullback Michael Robinson did just that on the NFL Network, stating that Seattle has given him enough over the years and made him the centerpiece of the team.

“I don’t know what Russell wants,” Robinson said. “He’s paid. They paid him twice in Seattle. The front office made sure that every other alpha male — with the exception of Bobby Wagner, KJ Wright and some of the old school guys that are there — they made sure that all of us were out the door so that this team could be Russell Wilson’s. And now this?”

It is true that Wilson has been the unquestioned leader of the Seahawks since the Legion of Boom departed, but his offensive line has consistently failed to protect him over the years, as evidenced by this statistic.

Even if Wilson is responsible for some of those, he has also avoided countless sacks with his mobility. Yes, he has several deadly weapons on offense and has been paid handsomely by the organization twice, but the lack of pass protection has needed to change for some time now.

“I just don’t know how you walk back in the locker room where you’re saying my O-Line is getting me hit too much, I don’t have that much say,” Robinson said.

Wilson and the Seahawks could be heading for a divorce, but nothing is certain in the NFL, and certainly not this.

