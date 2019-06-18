Michael Roberts, waived by Lions after trade to Patriots fell through, claimed by Packers originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The New England Patriots made a move to acquire a tight end via a trade with the Detroit Lions last Thursday. The Lions agreed to send Michael Roberts to the Patriots for a conditional seventh-round pick.

Roberts, a third-year man out of Toledo, was coming off a three-touchdown season with the Lions though he only caught nine passes for an even 100 yards.

Roberts was expected to provide depth for the Patriots, who are lacking at the tight end position in the wake of Rob Gronkowski's retirement. However, the trade was voided due to a failed physical just one day after it occurred. So, Roberts reverted back to the Lions who subsequently waived him.

On Monday, it was revealed that Roberts did have a new home. That comes with the Green Bay Packers. The Packers claimed Roberts on waivers (per Pro Football Talk's Josh Alper) to add to their tight end room. Roberts is the eighth tight end on the Packers' roster, and he will certainly find himself behind Jimmy Graham, Marcedes Lewis, and third-round rookie, Jace Sternberger, as he looks to establish himself.

With Roberts' brief Patriots stint now officially over, the team will likely turn to Matt LaCosse as their Week 1 starter at tight end. LaCosse had 24 catches for 250 yards and a touchdown with the Denver Broncos last year. Ben Watson could end up topping the team's depth chart, but he is suspended for the first four games of the season for violating the NFL's PED policy.

