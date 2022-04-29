Michael Rasmussen with a Goal vs. New Jersey Devils
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Detroit Red WingsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Michael Rasmussen (Detroit Red Wings) with a Goal vs. New Jersey Devils, 04/29/2022
Michael Rasmussen (Detroit Red Wings) with a Goal vs. New Jersey Devils, 04/29/2022
Detroit Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill, April 29, 2022.
The Detroit Red Wings face the New Jersey Devils on Friday, April 29 in the regular season finale for both lottery teams
Chris Morgan’s Friday Yahoo picks include Dallas netminder Jake Oettinger against the Ducks.
The NFL draft resumes Friday in Las Vegas with the second and third rounds. Stay with USA TODAY Sports for live news and analysis on each pick.
The 2022 NFL Draft is finally here and the Jacksonville Jaguars selected Travon Walker with the No. 1 overall pick. What will happen with Baker Mayfield and the Browns? Will Deebo Samuel be traded? NBC Sports has you covered with every pick in this year’s draft, continuing with Rounds 2 and 3 tonight. Stay tuned
Stephen A. Smith fires back at Kyrie Irving, "one of the most delusional athletes in American history."
The Packers made a trade with the Vikings to go get a receiver.
Former Ravens wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. shared some harsh words for wide receiver Marquise Brown
Cary Cozby caddied for Tiger Woods during his practice round at Southern Hills Country Club.
Titans head coach Mike Vrabel's reaction to the A.J. Brown trade said it all.
Big, if true! #GoBlue
Here is a 2022 NFL draft pick-by-pick breakdown for the Chicago Bears.
Do you like the player or players your team chose in the first round of the NFL draft?
The Packers paid a big price to trade up to No. 34 and get WR Christian Watson in the 2022 NFl draft. We break down the move through trade value charts.
Here is a 2022 NFL draft pick-by-pick breakdown for the New England Patriots.
Draymond Green battled with Nikola Joki for five games and praised the Nuggets' star after the series ended.
Here's the latest 2022 NFL Draft buzz surrounding the New York Jets...
Which teams made the best value picks in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft, and which teams reached too far down the board?
Breaking down the Packers' selection of North Dakota State WR Christian Watson at No. 34 overall in the 2022 NFL draft.
According to ESPN's Kimberley A. Martin, the Panthers are apparently in pursuit of Browns QB Baker Mayfield and talks are heating up.