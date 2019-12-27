Michael Rapaport picks his two Boston Celtics All-Stars

The Boston Celtics are fortunate to have several players firing on all cylinders so far in the 2019-20 campaign.

Kemba Walker, Jaylen Brown, and Jayson Tatum have particularly been outstanding through the first 29 games of the season. The trio is averaging 22.6, 20.2, and 21.3 points per game respectively.

But Thursday on NBC Sports Boston's "Boston Sports Tonight," special guest Michael Rapaport was asked to narrow it down to two Celtics players he'd pick as All-Stars.

"I would have to go -- just because Kemba's my guy and he's been underappreciated -- I say Kemba and Jaylen," Rapaport answered. "But you could almost -- I mean, if you keep going on the way you're going, there's going to be an argument for the three of them."

A fair take from Rapaport, but one has to wonder if the "Friends" star has had something against Tatum ever since he first met the 21-year-old.

"I met Jayson Tatum when he was in the Rookie All-Star game his rookie year in L.A.," Rapaport said. "The way I met him is he introduced -- and this made me feel old -- he introduced me by saying, 'how you doing, I'm Jayson Tatum ... my mom's a big fan of yours.'"

