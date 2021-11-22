Michael Porter to miss rest of the season?

Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. is dealing with a nerve issue in his back that could jeopardize his season, league sources told The Denver Post. The Nuggets have been vague about specifics of the injury and when Porter might be expected back. They have given him a timeline of a week to show improvements before considering other treatment options. Another back surgery is a possibility, sources said.

Source: Mike Singer @ Denver Post

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Murray ACL

MPJ back injury

Barton and Morris offseason procedures

Jokić wrist injury

Bones ankle

Barton looks like he pulled his groin tonight

Vlatko/Zeke overlapping injuries

Am I missing anything? – 11:03 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Michael Malone said MPJ is down in Florida getting more opinions on his back. – 10:48 PM

Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto

If I heard that correctly, Michael Malone just said Michael Porter Jr. is not with the team right now. Sounds like MPJ is currently in Florida, as he tries to figure out what’s going on with his back. – 10:41 PM

Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs

Denver still out here chipping at that lead. Denver without Jokic (and Murray, and MPJ) is not goin away. – 9:37 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Nuggets cut what was once a 21-point #Suns lead to 13 points, 73-60, at the half.

PHX: Ayton 18. Crowder and Booker 11 each. Team: 8-of-19 on 3s (Started 7-of-8).

DEN: Gordon 16, Green 13. Team: 6-of-14 on 3s. Nikola Jokic (wrist) and Michael Porter Jr. (back) OUT. #NBA75 – 9:10 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Nuggets starting Jeff and JaMychal Green in place of MPJ and Jokic. They went small against Chicago on Friday with Jeff Green at center and gave up 17 offensive rebounds.

The Greens were the only bigs Denver played in that game. Suns can either stick with McGee or go small. – 7:34 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Nuggets injury report vs. PHX: Nikola Jokic (wrist sprain) questionable. Zeke Nnaji (ankle) and MPJ (back) are out. – 6:05 PM

Story continues

Katy Winge @katywinge

Injury updates for Nuggets vs Suns tomorrow night:

Michael Porter Jr OUT (low back pain)

Zeke Nnaji OUT (right ankle sprain)

Nikola Jokić QUESTIONABLE (right wrist sprain) – 6:03 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Abdel Nader (right knee injury management) and Frank Kaminsky (right knee soreness) are both out for tomorrow’s Suns game vs. the Nuggets.

Nikola Jokic is questionable for Denver while Michael Porter Jr. is out. MPJ has been out for 2 weeks while Jokic was out on Friday. – 5:49 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Nikola Jokic (right wrist sprain) has been upgraded to questionable.

Michael Porter Jr. is still out. pic.twitter.com/vhwgNf4pxZ – 5:46 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Nikola Jokic (wrist) is questionable for tomorrow at the Suns.

Michael Porter Jr, Zeke Nnaji are out. Vlatko Cancar is in Grand Rapids. – 5:37 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Can’t wait until MPJ gets back so the four guard lineups are eradicated. – 9:35 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

Only other game Nikola Jokic missed the past two seasons was the suspension for hitting Markieff Morris and Denver beat the Pacers without him. Michael Porter Jr. also out vs. #Bulls tonight – 7:45 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

3-point % update:

Zeke Nnaji: 60%

Will Barton: 42.3

Nikola Jokić: 41.0

Aaron Gordon: 32.6

PJ Dozier: 32.6

Bones Hyland: 31.0

Monte Morris: 29.8

Facu Campazzo: 27.6

Austin Rivers: 22.2

Michael Porter Jr.: 20.8

JaMychal Green: 20.7

Jeff Green: 19.4

Markus Howard: 16.7

Bol Bol: 0.0 – 4:49 PM

More on this storyline

Nuggets coach Michael Malone said after Sunday’s loss to Phoenix that Porter was in Florida away from the team. A league source said he was seeking more opinions on how to treat his injury. Since tweaking his back more than two weeks ago, Porter has been getting daily treatment in an effort to strengthen the area of the injury, sources said. -via Denver Post / November 22, 2021

Harrison Wind: Michael Porter Jr. (low back pain) is out tonight in Dallas. Will Barton (low back pain) is doubtful. Zeke Nnaji (right ankle sprain) is probable. -via Twitter @HarrisonWind / November 15, 2021

TJ McBride: From what I’ve been told, Michael Porter Jr.’s MRI did not show anything alarming. He is still feeling some soreness so Denver is taking things day by day and seeing how he progresses which is why there has not been an update from the team. They are in wait-and-see mode. -via Twitter @TJMcBrideNBA / November 14, 2021