Michael Porter Jr. throws it down!

Five NBA games are on the Christmas menu with the Lakers and Celtics squaring off in a matinee.
The suspect in the shooting reportedly remains at large, with his motive unknown.
Jorge Martin breaks down how Tampa Bay's top wide receiver just might be the biggest draft-day steal at the position and possibly a league winner.
Scott Pianowski breaks down how Joe Flacco has shockingly unlocked the Browns' passing game at the most important time of the fantasy season.
Pittman told reporters Friday that his wife and daughter were in tears when they met him after the hit that left him concussed.
It's the fantasy football semifinals in most leagues this week. Let Dalton Del Don provide you with lineup advice (and some DFS tips) for every game.
Minor was a two-sport star at Oklahoma and was chosen in both the MLB and NBA drafts in 1996.
Every roster move counts in the fantasy playoffs, and Jorge Martin makes a call on running backs in both great and rough matchups.
Behind Matthew Stafford's unique arm talent, Sean McVay's willingness to evolve and some good drafting on Days 2 and 3, the Super Bowl champions of two years ago are on their way to proving last season was just a blip.
Robinson's lack of action in versus the Buccaneers was attributed to a headache.
Injuries are affecting Cleveland's current situation, but as a bona fide playoff contender, the franchise will take a measured approach to the Feb. 8 trade deadline.
On Friday, the Washington Supreme Court ruled in favor of the two schools' argument that they should control the conference.
The Ravens are being a little bit ignored with all the 49ers hype.
The league couldn't have planned a much better matchup than the 49ers vs. Ravens on Christmas Day, with a clash between the top AFC and NFC teams.
The fantasy season isn't over yet. These weeks are the money ones. Scott Pianowski takes a look back at how you got here.
Vincent Goodwill is in New Orleans for Ja Morant’s return from suspension, and he talks about how the night went perfectly for the Grizzlies’ guard but there is still work left to do.
Morant took over in the second half to rally the Grizzlies from a 19-point halftime deficit.
Charles McDonald is joined by former NFL wide receiver Quincy Enunwa to cover the biggest stories to come out of NFL Week 15. After laughing about the Tommy Devito pizzeria story, the duo dive into more pressing matters, including the Atlanta Falcons' awful loss to the Panthers, the Buffalo Bills' potential playoff push, teams eliminated from playoff contention, Joe Flacco and the year of the backup quarterback, the Philadelphia Eagles and their three-game tumble and Dameco Ryans' candidacy for coach of the year. Later, Charles and Quincy discuss Quincy's former team, the New York Jets, and their future, as they determine what the ceiling is for the team next season with Aaron Rodgers returning. Charles and Quincy also go back and forth on Quincy's top wide receivers in the NFL, the mistakes that reporters make when covering the game of football and Quincy's inside perspective on handling the media as a player.
WKU trailed 28-0 early in the second quarter before winning 38-35.
Mason Rudolph will try to keep the Steelers in the playoff hunt in Week 16.