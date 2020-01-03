Michael Porter Jr. continues emergence with career-high 25 points for Nuggets

The image of Michael Porter Jr. as a productive NBA player is finally coming into focus, and the future looks pretty bright.

The 21-year-old rookie had the best game of his career on Thursday, dropping 25 points on a hyper efficient 11-of-12 shooting along with five rebounds. His only miss came from behind the three-point line, where he was 2-of-3.

That keyed a 124-116 comeback win to give the Nuggets a victory on the road against the Indiana Pacers, and was enough to earn Porter a rare inside-the-locker-room Gatorade shower.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

New career-highs in two of the last three games??



YEAAAAAH MIKE!!! pic.twitter.com/HZlBGFrzYS — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) January 3, 2020

Porter’s big night continues the strongest stretch of his young career. In his last four games, Porter has posted 15.5 points and 4.5 rebounds per game on 72.2 percent shooting, despite 39 percent of his field goal attempts coming from deep.

Prior to last Saturday, Porter hadn’t reached double-digit points since his debut with the Nuggets. Coincidentally, he also hadn’t topped 20 minutes in a game in the same span.

Are we seeing the emergence of Michael Porter Jr.? The Nuggets definitely hope so. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

That definitely qualifies as good news for the Nuggets, who took Porter 14th overall in last year’s NBA draft despite questions mark about his health that eventually forced him to miss last season. Porter’s talent was that tantalizing, and getting even a portion of the stardom the Missouri product was expected to achieve would be a massive coup for the Nuggets.

Story continues

The Nuggets currently stand in second place in the Western Conference at 24-10 despite previously negligible production from Porter. An emergence from the young player would set up the team quite well to continue improving, both this season and beyond.

More from Yahoo Sports: