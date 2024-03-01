Michael Porter Jr. drills the trey

Yahoo Sports

Jason Fitz is joined by Senior NFL Reporter Charles Robinson to take a deep dive on all the latest news buzzing around the NFL Scouting Combine. The duo discuss whether or not the Combine is in decline as an event, the quarterback class and how it might shake out in the top ten (is Drake Maye sliding or is it just smoke?), Marvin Harrison Jr. and whether or not his WR1 status could be challenged, the Kansas City Chiefs franchise tagging L'Jarius Sneed and what that means for Chris Jones and Zach Wilson being given permission to seek a trade, Later in the show, Fitz and Charles discuss the NFLPA report cards that were released this morning and the most shocking outcomes, including the Chiefs' terrible grade, the Jacksonville Jaguars making a massive improvement, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers making players pay for their own hotel rooms and more. Last year's report cards showed how much power the players have gained over the last few years.