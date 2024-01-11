Michael Porter Jr. drills the trey

The deal is reportedly for three years and $7.9 million.
Six of the top 11 teams in the country have now lost to unranked teams in the last 48 hours.
On Nov. 27, Cary McNair filed an application in court for his mother to have a guardian.
Two-time NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard has signed a contract extension with the Los Angeles Clippers, the team announced Wednesday.
UConn’s freshman class is already one of the most heavily used in program history. Now it’ll need to contribute even more in the wake of another season-ending injury for the team.
A phenom quarterback, breakout pass-catchers and blazing running backs — the 2023 rookie class is loaded with fantasy stars. Jorge Martin looks back at how they made it happen.
Who are the top players available this winter, and what will it take to get them? Here's our rundown of the 2023-24 free-agent class.
Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton suffered a Grade 1 left hamstring strain in the second quarter of Monday night's victory against the Boston Celtics.
Jason Fitz is joined by Senior NFL Reporters Jori Epstein and Charles Robinson to react to the biggest news to come out of the infamous Black Monday coaching changes as Jori and Charles give their insider analysis on what's going on behind the scenes. The trio start with the most surprising story: Mike Vrabel is no longer the head coach of the Tennessee Titans. The hosts discuss what went wrong in Nashville and Vrabel's future, which leads to a conversation around Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots. Later, the hosts move on to the rest of the big coaching changes, including Arthur Smith parting ways with the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders firing Ron Rivera, as they discuss what the future of those organizations could look like. Fitz, Charles and Jori finish off the show with the coordinator changes by the New York Giants and Jacksonville Jaguars, and whether a coordinator change is enough change for those franchises.
Cunningham reportedly avoided sustaining a serious knee injury.
The NFL Draft order is starting to take shape.
A big early turnover had big implications in the NFC South race.
NFL evaluators weigh in on where the QBs stack up and how important Monday's national championship game will be for their draft stock.
Jason Fitz is joined by friend of the show Mike Golic Jr. to give their spiciest predictions for the offseason and the 2024 NFL Draft. The dynamic duo give their wildest predictions for the New England Patriots and Bill Belichick, the Washington Commanders, Las Vegas Raiders, Buffalo Bills, the future of the Kelce brothers, Ryan Tannehill and Russell Wilson and the quarterbacks and receivers in the 2024 NFL Draft. Later, Fitz is joined by former NFL GM Michael Lombardi to dive into what to expect from Week 18 of NFL action. The two start off by discussing Matt Eberflus and Bill Belichick and their futures with their respective teams before going back and forth on who deserves the playoffs more in the NFC and AFC playoff races and how we often cover Week 18 incorrectly.
The fight will reportedly take place on March 9.
Today's edition includes the NFL playoff picture entering Week 18, North America's newest professional sports league, the nerdiest title game yet, and more.
Check out our fantasy football D/ST rankings for Week 18 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 18 of the 2023 NFL season!
The Yahoo Fantasy Football crew reveals the players they're dying to draft in 2024 from the second round forward.