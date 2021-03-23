Michael Porter Jr.

The Sixers president wants scoring in the paint to matter again.
With 10 seconds left in the three-round bout, Santos was on his back. Standing, Dawson connected on two hammer fists, the second of which knocked out Santos’ mouthpiece and appeared to put him out.
UFC 260 is down a title fight after Alex Volkanovski announced he had tested positive for the coronavirus.
Pat Connaughton (Milwaukee Bucks) with a deep 3 vs the Indiana Pacers, 03/22/2021
The Saints got in trouble with the league for COVID violations three times in 2020.
Mel Kiper released his Mock Draft 3.0 and he has the Eagles drafting Ja'Marr Chase out of LSU
The team was eventually allowed to continue to its destination and is unharmed but shaken by the incident.
When Brad Faxon was asked on SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio what he'd heard regarding Brooks Koepka's injury, he indicated the outlook wasn't good.
The mood is being set, as the Cowboys are in line to come home with a top prize in next month's draft. The various outlets all have their opinions and a couple wild cards are introduced to the equation.
The NFL hasn’t said much, the Texans haven’t said much, Deshaun Watson hasn’t said much. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney on Monday said more than anyone connected to Watson has said about his current legal issues. “We are disappointed to see his name in the news and all that is going on,” Swinney said after a [more]
Corey Davis may have given a hint about the Jets' plans for Sam Darnold.
Kyle Lowry turns 35 on the day of this year's NBA trade deadline, and it sounds like he'll be getting a pretty good birthday gift. By Adam Hermann
A chaotic, upset-laden first week of the NCAA tournament yielded a Sweet 16 nobody saw coming. Which teams have realistic title hopes? And which won't be around much longer?
Lonzo Ball could be set for a huge payday this upcoming offseason with his restricted free agent contract as he eyes a $20 million deal.
An NBA season with random results has altered how teams approach the trade deadline. The deadline is 3 p.m. ET Thursday.
Haliburton lambasted fans tagging him and celebrating Ball's apparent season-ending injury.
Kendrick Bourne was very wrong in his assumption about the Patriots organization.
The Packers keep manipulating the salary cap, this time with void years tacked onto the deals of Adrian Amos and Mason Crosby.
Rebecca Lobo, Becky Hammon, Alyssa Mills and Cheryl Miller all got a shoutout on Monday night in San Antonio.
Austin Rivers is a player to keep an eye on because he seems to be hinting lately that he expects to be traded.