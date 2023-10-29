Michael Pittman TD puts Colts up 7-0

Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman asked for the ball this week and he got it for the first points of Sunday's game.

Gardner Minshew hit Pittman for a 10-yard touchdown on fourth down to put the Colts up 7-0 with 6:56 left in the first quarter. The score came after it looked like the Colts would settle for a field goal.

The Colts tried to draw the Saints offside on fourth-and-one and then took a delay of game when it didn't work. Saints defensive lineman Bryan Bresee was flagged for illegal formation on Matt Gay's kick and the Colts then opted to actually go for it after that penalty.

Pittman complained about a lack of targets after last Sunday's loss and has four catches for 20 yards early in this contest. Jonathan Taylor had a 42-yard run to help set up the score and he's gone over 4,000 yards for his career. The touchdown pass was also Minshew's 50th of his career.