Michael Pittman, Shaquille Leonard practice again, but no call on Sunday

Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman acknowledged that he was a limited participant in Thursday’s practice, but he wasn’t willing to discuss much else about his quad injury when he spoke to reporters.

Pittman said that “practice felt good” and that “we’re going to leave that up to coach and just kind of play it out this week” when it comes to his status for Sunday’s game against the Chiefs.

Linebacker Shaquille Leonard was singing a similar tune. He remained a full participant in practice, but wasn’t making any predictions about making his 2022 debut this weekend.

“Not yet, but it’s been a better week,” Leonard said, via Mike Chappell of Fox59. “Getting more explosive on my steps. But we’ve still got today’s practice to see how the body (feels) and go from there. Feeling better than I was last week. So continuing to stack the days up and just waiting for that moment to come and make a decision from there. Really don’t make no decision until Thursday or Friday so I’m preparing as I am going to play. When that time comes I’ll be ready. I’m definitely just eager, ready and just hungry to get back out there.”

Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue‘s status will be another thing to watch on Friday’s report. He was limited on Wednesday with a back injury and didn’t practice at all on Thursday.

