Michael Pittman not giving up No. 11 to Carson Wentz in Indy originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Carson Wentz is heading to Indianapolis, but he won’t be bringing the No. 11 with him.

It sounds like the former Eagles quarterback, who was traded to the Colts last week, will be wearing a new jersey number in Indy in 2021.

TMZ Sports caught up with Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr., who already has the No. 11 with the Colts and doesn’t want to give it up.

“I am No. 11,” Pittman said. “I don’t think there’s any deal that is gonna be done.”

But it doesn’t sound like there are any hard feelings from Wentz on the matter.

"Yeah, so I spoke to [Wentz] and he was just seeing how locked in I was to No. 11, and I told him I was locked in,” Pittman said to TMZ. “And he was like, 'That’s cool, bro, because I’m probably gonna switch anyway.'"

Pittman, 23, just finished up his rookie season and it was a pretty good one. He had 40 catches for 503 yards and a touchdown. But it is a little unusual for a second-year receiver to not give up his number for the starting quarterback.

But Wentz needed a fresh start in Indy, so maybe it’s time for a new jersey number too.

Wentz has worn No. 11 since his freshman year at North Dakota State back in 2011. So he’s worn that number for a decade. At Century High School in Bismarck, North Dakota, Wentz wore No. 20. That’s not a legal QB number in the NFL.

QBs in the NFL are allowed to wear Nos. 1-19 so Wentz’s options are limited in Indy. He could take Philip Rivers’ old No. 17 or if Jacoby Brissett leaves, he can have 7. Or maybe 15 or 6. He just can’t have 18 (Peyton Manning) or 19 (Johnny Unitas).

Sometimes players really are willing to change numbers but other times they’re just playing the part of good teammate until they can convince the guy wearing that number to give it up. I remember when Alshon Jeffery joined the Eagles in 2017 and said he didn’t care about the No. 17 and was willing to switch. The next time we saw Alshon, he was wearing a diamond-encrusted No. 17 pendant around his neck and Nelson Agholor had switched to 13.

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube