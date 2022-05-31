Michael Pittman: Matt Ryan can pretty much put it wherever he wants

The Colts are not necessarily known for the strength of their receiving corps, especially considering how good running back Jonathan Taylor was in 2021.

But the team did have one breakout receiver last season in Michael Pittman, who led the team with 88 receptions, 1,082 yards, and six receiving touchdowns.

A second-round pick in 2020, Pittman figures to be one of Matt Ryan‘s primary targets in the quarterback’s first season with Indianapolis. Pittman recently noted how Ryan’s ball placement is ideal to pick up yards after the catch.

“The ball is just right there, and you just turn and catch the ball. I mean, it just makes it easy,” Pittman said, via Kevin Hickey of USA Today. “Matt can pretty much put it wherever he wants.”

That should certainly help a team that finished 26th in passing yards with Carson Wentz as QB1 last season. While Pittman eclipsed 1,000 yards receiving, no other player had more even 400 receiving yards for Indianapolis last year. Receiver Zach Pascal was the closest, reaching 384 yards on 38 catches in 16 games.

Head coach Frank Reich has also recently touted Ryan’s accuracy during the offseason program, calling it “insane.” If the Colts improve to a contender in the AFC this season, Ryan will be a significant reason why.

