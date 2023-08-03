Michael Pittman Jr.: I wouldn't mind an extension, but I'm playing either way

The Colts drafted two offensive players in the second round of the 2020 draft and both of them are in the final years of their rookie deals, but they are in very different situations as they move toward the 2023 season.

Running back Jonathan Taylor is on the physically unable to perform list and has requested a trade because of the lack of progress toward a contract extension while wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. is practicing without any issues. He confirmed that he'd be happy to land a new deal on Thursday, but didn't sound overly concerned about the pace of conversations about one.

"If it happens, it happens," Pittman Jr. said, via Nate Atkins of the Indianapolis Star. "But if it doesn’t happen, yeah, I'll play it out without an extension. I think every player wants to get paid. I wouldn't mind one."

Pittman has 227 catches for 2,510 yards and 11 touchdowns over his first three seasons. That's not quite as productive as Taylor has been on the ground, but Pittman's lack of urgency is understandable as recent history says Pittman's going to have a much easier time landing his second long-term deal.