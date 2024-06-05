Michael Pittman Jr. wants 'respect' in a growing field of star wide receivers

INDIANAPOLIS -- Michael Pittman Jr. is not currently suiting up at Colts veteran minicamp practices, but his energy is still there. Wearing a black T-shirt with a backward Colts hat on the sidelines during red-zone drills, he's exploding to the end zone after a pass to Tyler Goodson was ruled incomplete, arguing for his teammate, for his offense, for a touchdown.

The Colts' No. 1 wide receiver has been sitting out of practices for the past two weeks, ever since he went up for a late pass along the sidelines from quarterback Anthony Richardson and collided knees with cornerback Jaylon Jones. Coach Shane Steichen has termed it as precautionary, and Pittman reiterated the same idea Wednesday.

"I think we just banged knees," Pittman said. "... It kind of hurt in that moment, but other than that, I was fine."

He certainly isn't discontent about his situation. Three months ago, Pittman signed a three-year, $70 million contract extension for his first veteran deal in the NFL. At the time, the $23.3 million per season made him one of the 10 highest-paid receivers in the league, but that list keeps growing by the week.

Pittman now enters his fifth season ranked 12th in annual value, following extensions for Justin Jefferson ($35 million), Amon-Ra St. Brown ($30 million), Jaylen Waddle ($28.2 million) and Nico Collins ($24.3 million).

"I think it's great because we're getting to the point where you don't even have to be the guy and you're getting a lot of money," Pittman said. "You can be a receiver No. 2 and get $20 million a year."

"I don't look at other guys and kick myself. ... Most guys are signing these four- and virtually five-year deals that locks them in for a really long time. I have the benefit of in two years probably making something happen again."

Pittman's bet is on himself and what he can create with quarterback stability for the first time in his life. Anthony Richardson is back from shoulder surgery, and if all goes according to plan, he'll have the No. 4 pick in the 2023 draft as his primary quarterback for two years after running through seven starters in his first four seasons.

That, he hopes, can power him to the lofty goals he's been falling a little shy of. Pittman posted his best season last year with 109 catches for 1,152 yards and four touchdowns, but he's gunning for All-Pro and Pro Bowl status in addition to team goals of winning a Super Bowl.

Ever since he was a middle schooler who struggled with a speech issue and found his comebacks in a future 6-foot-4 body on the football field, Pittman has lived to dominate in physical settings with a ball in his hands. It's what drives him to go up for a contested pass in a voluntary practice and to organize throwing sessions with teammates while the NFL is on break.

"There's certain things where I can see Michael Pittman working on an emphasis of his as a route-runner, in his release versus press, all the receiver stuff," offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter said. "Pitt has a great mindset in that he has a defined set of things he's trying to get better at."

The Colts are the ones throttling Pittman down in these no-stakes atmospheres, limiting his aggressiveness to sessions in the weight room or arguments like that Goodson catch in practice.

He's trying to keep that same level he had before the security ever came.

"I'm obviously grateful for everything I have, but I'm not motivated by money," Pittman said. "That doesn't make me feel like I've made it or I've got it. I think that is the death of guys' careers, when they get comfortable."

Pittman's internal motivations aren't money so much as what the money can represent.

"It's respect, really," he said. "It's being respected as the top of my position. That's what I'm going after."

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Michael Pittman Jr. sits out minicamp with same old intensity