Former USC WR asks ex-LAPD attorney to take him out of her profile picture after trigger-happy tweets

Former USC wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., currently with the Indianapolis Colts, was not happy to see his face on a few tweets advocating for the shooting of protesters following the death of George Floyd.

Those tweets belonged to an account by the name of Marla Brown, who claimed on her Twitter profile to be an attorney of the Los Angeles Police Protective League, a union of the LA Police Department. Her profile picture was a photo of her and the Trojans All-American.

So he publicly asked her to change it.

@SoCalMAB if you truly believe the things you have said, I politely ask you to take me out of your profile picture. This is disappointing, I know my true Trojan family would never. In times like this, it is important for us to stand together. https://t.co/CH5aVAwiTz — MPJ (@MikePitt_Jr) June 1, 2020

In the tweets, Brown had advocated for the shooting of protesters in Los Angeles and Washington D.C. Her profile also includes tweets and retweets calling for charging ever protester in Minneapolis with domestic terrorism and shooting looters.

Brown soon replied to Pittman saying her tweets were made in a “fit of anger” and called them “a stupid thing to say.” However, at least two of the "stupid" tweets are still up hours later. Brown’s photo with Pittman also remains her profile picture.

My remarks were made in a fit of anger at circumstances in general. It was a stupid thing to say. And wasn’t directed at anyone’s race. Just upset at all the destruction. — SoCalMAB (@SoCalMAB) June 1, 2020

The one thing Brown did actually apologize for was representing herself as a current LAPD union attorney, as she said she had not held the job for a while.

Michael Pittman Jr. wasn't happy his face was on calls for gun violence. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

