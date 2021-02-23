Michael Pittman Jr. keeping No. 11 despite Carson Wentz’s arrival
The Colts have their new quarterback in Carson Wentz and while he gets acclimated with the team, it seems he will be finding a new jersey number to wear. Wentz has worn No. 11 since he got to North Dakota State. He kept the number when he was selected with the No. 2 overall pick by the Eagles in the 2016 NFL draft. But now he comes to the Colts, who already have a No. 11 in wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. The second-year wideout said that he will be keeping No. 11 and that he and Wentz already spoke about it.