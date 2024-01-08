Michael Pittman Jr.: I've loved my time with Colts, but want to explore options

Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. doesn't sound like he's in a hurry to re-sign with the Colts.

Pittman's rookie contract is up and he indicated on Monday that he'd like to see what kind of market is out there for him in free agency before he makes any commitment for the 2024 season and beyond.

"I made it this far, so I've loved my four years here. But I wouldn't be doing my due diligence if I didn't explore every option and find the best fit," Pittman said, via Stephen Holder of ESPN.com.

Pittman ended the 2023 season by setting new career highs with 109 catches and 1,152 receiving yards, which should make him a popular guy with teams looking for help in the passing game. The Colts could use the franchise tag to keep him and he said he wouldn't be "displeased" with making the salary that comes with it, but that he isn't "necessarily" looking for that to be the way things play out this offseason.