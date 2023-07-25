Michael Pittman Jr. healed from hip injury

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. dealt with a hip injury during the spring workouts but appears to be good to go for training camp.

As the team reported for training camp Tuesday, Pittman Jr. was among the players who met with the media. In that media session, he told reporters the hip injury has healed.

The hip injury that limited MPJ during OTAs and minicamp is healed now — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) July 25, 2023

This is good news for Pittman Jr., who enters a crucial season on the last year of his contract. Whether he will get an extension before the start of the 2023 campaign remains to be seen.

Despite working with a different starting quarterback in each of his first three seasons, Pittman Jr.’s 227 receptions are the most of any wide receiver in his first three seasons in franchise history.

The former second-round pick recorded a career-high 99 receptions in 2022 but failed to reach the 1,000-yard mark. That was with three different starters at quarterback (Matt Ryan, Sam Ehlinger, Nick Foles). Now, he will be working with another new starter either in the form of Anthony Richardson or Gardner Minshew.

The Colts passing offense was one of the worst in the NFL during the 2022 season, but Pittman Jr. will have plenty of incentive to do everything he can to top his numbers from last year.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire