Michael Pittman Jr. on contract extension: ‘If it happens, it happens’

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. will be the focal point of the passing game as he enters the final year of his rookie contract.

The fourth-year wideout is hoping to get a contract extension before the 2023 season has concluded, similar to running back Jonathan Taylor. However, he’s taken a much quieter approach to the matter.

Pittman Jr. said he doesn’t have expectations of a new deal coming anytime soon and that he’s willing to play the season without it.

“Do I expect it? I don’t really expect nothing really,” Pittman told reporters Thursday. “If it happens, it happens. And if it doesn’t happen, then yeah I would play it out without an extension.”

Pittman Jr. has been a key part of the Colts passing game ever since they selected him with the No. 34 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft. No Colts receiver in franchise history has more receptions than Pittman Jr. through a player’s first three seasons.

He did that despite the carousel of quarterbacks playing under center for the Colts since he arrived.

But now, he gets to work with rookie Anthony Richardson, the No. 4 overall pick from the 2023 NFL draft. Though they’ve only been working together for a few months, Pittman Jr. can already see the growth.

“Absolutely. He’s just getting that accelerated vision that he didn’t have when he first came in because no rookie really knows the speed of NFL ball whether you’re a receiver, quarterback, lineman, cornerback. It’s just different. I think he’s doing well,” Pittman Jr. said.

The 25-year-old wideout missed the majority of the spring workouts due to a hip injury so training camp is the first time the pair have worked together. Getting that chemistry down is vital over the next month.

“He’s just getting more comfortable with certain guys and how certain guys play, because I feel like I play different from all of our other wideouts because I’m a different body type – like I’m fast, but those guys are quite fast, you know what I’m saying? We’re a little different play style guys,” Pittman Jr. said.

The former second-round pick will be a massive piece in Richardson’s development, at least for his rookie season. Whether they will be together beyond that is anyone’s guess.

