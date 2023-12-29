Michael Pittman Jr. has cleared the concussion protocol

Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. cleared the concussion protocol last Friday, but wound up missing the team's Week 16 loss to the Falcons after symptoms returned ahead of the game.

The Colts will be hoping things go better this time around. Head coach Shane Steichen told reporters on Friday that Pittman has once again cleared the protocol.

Steichen also said that Pittman is on track to play against the Raiders this Sunday, but last week's experience will likely keep everyone in Indy from counting any of their chickens before they hatch.

Running back Zack Moss has been ruled out for the second straight week. Moss has been able to practice this week on a limited basis, but won't be back for game action until at least Week 18.